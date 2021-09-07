Biden still has some advantages. The midterm elections are more than a year away. That’s a lifetime in politics, and a spring or summer 2022 recovery from the latest covid wave could lift his party’s showing. Biden has some agenda-setting power — if he advances a big, even historic, spending bill or mounts a popular counterattack on the new Texas abortion law, his support among his base will solidify. And the GOP could overplay their hand by further obsessing with mythical election fraud.