During each election, we have the same conversation about whether debates count. In 2019, the French-language TVA debate did indeed matter for then-Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. The outing was a disaster that seemed to both hurt him in the polls and knock his campaign off track. Ultimately, Scheer won more votes than the Justin Trudeau Liberals, but fewer seats. He failed to form a government and lost the party leadership. This time around, the debates could matter a great deal, and they should.
This election is a close race in an electoral system where small shifts in percentage of support can mean big shifts in seats —and determine who forms government and whether that government is a minority or a majority. In addition to that, because of the pandemic, the frequency of mail-in balloting is expected to be higher than ever. Moreover, advance polling days are becoming more popular in Canada. This year, those days are set for Sept. 10 to 13. Potential voters paying attention to the debates may vote immediately or soon after they watch — or after they review media assessments of who won, who lost, who’s up, who’s down. A good night for a leader could immediately translate into votes won or lost.
The debates may not matter the same for each party. Typically, so the received wisdom goes, smaller or less-known parties have more to gain proportionally from a debate since it’s an opportunity for voters to get to know them and their leader. If that theory holds, Green Party leader Annamie Paul, who was not invited to the French-language TVA debate this year, and whose party is stalled in the polls, will have a chance to introduce herself and her side to the country.
The same logic might apply to the Conservative Party this time around. Erin O’Toole wasn’t particularly well-known to Canadians ahead of the writ period. He won the leadership of his party in August 2020 and through the summer of this year the party was a mess. So far, Conservatives have had a much better than expected outing, though a recent flip-flop-double-reverse-switcheroo on gun policy may slow or stall the party’s efforts — or cost them precious energy, time and opportunity to set the electoral agenda.
O’Toole will be hammered by Prime Minister Trudeau on guns, vaccination policy — especially whether the former’s candidates have been vaccinated — and the future of Canada’s health-care system. If the Conservative leader can manage coherent, consistent responses to these issues while defining a vision for the country that doesn’t scare people, he could end up in an enviable position heading into the final week of the campaign. If not, things could fall apart and O’Toole could end up looking like Scheer did in 2019.
New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh has had a solid campaign and he’s set his eyes on would-be Liberal voters. He’s a charismatic, likable leader who faces the challenge all charismatic, likable NDP leaders do: turning that goodwill into votes and turning those votes into seats. If things continue to go well for them, and, perhaps more importantly, poorly for the Liberals, his party stands to improve on its 2019 performance and add a dozen seats or more to its previous tally. Singh has a chance to consolidate and mobilize voters with the debates — which is essential for him, since a close Liberal-Conservative race may frighten center-left voters toward the liberal side as election day nears. The sooner Singh can lock in support, the better.
We must talk horse race because the race determines who wins, and the winner determines how we live together. But beyond the horse-race elements of the election, the debates matter because the issues matter, and the parties have different ideas about what ought to be done and how it ought to be done. Leadership and accountability help voters decide who they can trust, who they wish to reward and who they must punish. Indigenous reconciliation was mostly ignored in the TVA debate, paralleling hundreds of years of past and present colonialism. As with climate change, every election ought to be an election about Indigenous rights.
We can’t say whether the debates will determine the outcome of the election: they might, they might not. But in this close election, they’ll matter just as they’ve mattered in the past and they’ll matter in the future. But for whom they will matter most remains to be seen.