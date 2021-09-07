Previous reporting by human rights groups and journalists has documented killing of peaceful protesters, forced disappearances and torture by Egyptian security forces. The new report adds a spree of extrajudicial killings to this sordid record. Between January 2015 and December 2020, Human Rights Watch found 755 alleged “militants” or “terrorists” were killed in 143 incidents that the government described as shootouts or gun battles.The group took a closer look at nine incidents involving 75 deaths, in particular at 14 cases where the victims’ friends and family members could be interviewed. “In all 14 cases family members said their killed relatives had been arrested and were in the custody of security agencies before the incidents in which they were reportedly killed,” the report says.