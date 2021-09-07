Editorials represent the views of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board.

The board highlights issues it thinks are important and responds to news events, mindful of stands it has taken in previous editorials and principles that have animated Post Editorial Boards over time.

Articles in the news pages sometimes prompt ideas for editorials, but every editorial is based on original reporting. News reporters and editors never contribute to Editorial Board discussions, and Editorial Board members don’t have any role in news coverage.

The board includes: Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt; Deputy Editorial Page Editor Karen Tumulty; Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus; Associate Editorial Page Editor Jo-Ann Armao, who specializes in education and D.C. affairs; Jonathan Capehart, who focuses on national politics; Lee Hockstader, who writes about immigration, and issues affecting Virginia and Maryland; Charles Lane, who concentrates on foreign affairs, national security and international economics; Stephen Stromberg, who specializes in energy, the environment, public health and other federal policy; David E. Hoffman, who writes about global public health, human rights and democracy issues; Molly Roberts, who focuses on technology and society; and Emefa Agawu, who writes about social policy and other issues, with a focus on developments in state capitals and cities around the U.S.

Explore recent series by the Editorial Board: Sharing the Wealth | Alone Before the Law | Reimagine Safety