Politico reports that top GOP officials in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are proceeding with their own 2020 election audits. Pennsylvania Senate leaders have openly compared their review to the Arizona madness and boasted that they have coordinated with Mr. Trump on their efforts. As in Arizona, they will conduct their probe with the help of outside contractors who may examine ballots and voting equipment. They have asked the public to come forward with any irregularities people think they witnessed. This is the sort of process that in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 vote led to dossiers of outlandish allegations that are most charitably described as based on misunderstandings — and that one judge after another threw out of court. They plan to hold their first hearing on Thursday.