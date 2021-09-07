Most on the right refuse to accept the authority of any institution they do not control, and they will go to any lengths to undermine it. Witness growing Republican approval for the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. In one recent poll, a majority of Trump voters described the insurrectionists as engaged in “patriotism” or a defense of “freedom.” Another poll found that nearly 50 percent of Republicans think it’s appropriate for state legislatures to override the popular vote and more than 60 percent to deny that Biden is the rightful president.