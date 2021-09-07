The coup coverage was a bit of an outlier in 2020 — in the latter stages of the Trump era, the political press, including Politico itself, began to shift. There was more coverage of the attempts by Republicans to make it harder to vote and more direct and blunt reporting on Trump’s racist actions and words. This was in part because news outlets had hired more reporters of color, an acknowledgement that more racially diverse staffs would cover the story of American politics better and that these outlets had previously steered away from hiring reporters of color whose frank coverage of the racist elements of the GOP might annoy Republican readers. Coverage of both Biden’s and Trump’s 2020 campaigns included much less palace intrigue than coverage of Clinton and Trump in 2016. And while the Biden administration no doubt has less infighting than Trump’s did, the press corps has also moved on from centering those stories in its White House coverage. Most important, the political media is doing a much better job describing the high stakes of governing and policy than it did a decade ago.