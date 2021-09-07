And it was. S.B. 8, which bans all abortions just six weeks into pregnancy, effectively ended Roe v. Wade in the state. Because six weeks is before many people realize they’re pregnant, more than 85 percent of Texas abortions take place after that time. Thus, Republicans — who have spent the past year howling “my body, my choice” in response to covid-19 prevention strategies — are now throwing that out the window and advocating for tens of thousands of people to endure the trauma of forced birth.
However, the law is not only an act of breathtaking defiance. It’s also a product of careful planning.
The far right spent years unfolding a deliberate strategy on abortion. First, because they’ve not yet successfully overturned Roe, they’ve instead tried to undermine it. In many parts of the country, GOP state lawmakers have passed ridiculous requirements for anyone to get an abortion: misleading and manipulative counseling to discourage those trying to get an abortion, compulsory ultrasounds, medically unnecessary waiting periods and on and on. And they’ve mandated equally absurd regulations on clinics, making abortion care so complicated that clinics effectively cannot operate. These laws have successfully shut down clinics across dozens of states, with six states having just one abortion clinic open.
The second part of the strategy? Installing far-right judges who will aid this sabotage. Toward the end of President Barack Obama’s term, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked more than 100 judicial appointees, and then under President Donald Trump filled them at breakneck speeds with the most extreme, far-right reactionaries available. The result: Courts like the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which is, in the words of University of Texas Law Professor Stephen I. Vladeck, “as conservative a federal appeals court as any of us have seen in our lifetimes.” Last week, the 5th Circuit jumped to prevent an injunction that would have stopped S.B. 8 from taking effect.
With the Supreme Court now packed with Trump appointees, abortion opponents are getting bolder in their schemes to undermine Roe. One stunning aspect of S.B. 8 is that it abdicates the state’s responsibility to enforce the law. Instead, it sets a $10,000 cash bounty on anyone “aiding or abetting” an abortion. This dystopian act establishes a dangerous system of vigilante justice. And because the state has transferred responsibility for enforcing the law to private citizens, the law is (purposefully) incredibly difficult to challenge in court. The approach was originally suggested by former Antonin Scalia law clerk and Federalist Society member Jonathan F. Mitchell. John Seago, the legislative director of Texas Right to Life which helped draft the law, described it as “a new model that we’re still testing out.”
So far, it’s working. The Supreme Court has refused to temporarily block S.B. 8 — opting to, as Sotomayor wrote, “bury their heads in the sand” to this overt manipulation of the judicial system. If this “new model” keeps succeeding, more states will follow — practically ending of Roe for tens of millions. Copycat legislation is already underway in at least six states.
Because Republicans have chipped away at reproductive rights so gradually, it’s easy to underestimate this moment’s severity. As the Nation’s Elie Mystal put it, “I feel like people are waiting for the headline ‘Roe v. Wade Overturned’ … before they demand that Democrats do something to protect abortion rights.” To protect millions whose rights are already jeopardized, we cannot wait for that moment to act.
It’s time for those who care about preserving reproductive rights to reinvigorate the grass-roots mobilization of 2017, when masses of pink-hatted protesters filled cities nationwide. Immediately, we can lend assistance to vulnerable patients being turned away at clinic doors now that S.B. 8 is law — remembering that while safe abortion care remains a plane ride away for the affluent, poor and otherwise marginalized people won’t get necessary care without support.
Then, on Oct. 2 — two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes — 90 organizations, including Planned Parenthood, will convene another Women’s March in support of reproductive rights. Through demonstrations like this, we can show the justices that any attempt to further infringe upon these rights will be met with extreme resistance. And we can begin the push for the permanent changes we need to prevent this situation from happening again — reforming and expanding the court; voting for pro-choice candidates at the local, state and national levels; and passing the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine the right to safe abortion care as the irrefutable law of the land. President Biden has promised support for such a law, but it won’t happen without pressure.
The decades-long plan to end Roe v. Wade is closer than ever to success. For those who care about what that means for women’s futures, this moment demands a breathtaking act of defiance of our own.