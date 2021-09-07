Then, on Oct. 2 — two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes — 90 organizations, including Planned Parenthood, will convene another Women’s March in support of reproductive rights. Through demonstrations like this, we can show the justices that any attempt to further infringe upon these rights will be met with extreme resistance. And we can begin the push for the permanent changes we need to prevent this situation from happening again — reforming and expanding the court; voting for pro-choice candidates at the local, state and national levels; and passing the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine the right to safe abortion care as the irrefutable law of the land. President Biden has promised support for such a law, but it won’t happen without pressure.