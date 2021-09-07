As for national legislation to codify abortion rights, that is absolutely a path Democrats should pursue. But if the bill Pelosi brings to a vote passes, it will die in the Senate, where it not only would face a Republican filibuster but would not even get 50 votes. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) calls himself pro-life, is an adamant supporter of preventing government funds from being used to provide abortions, and has supported a ban on abortions after 20 weeks. The same is true of Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.). With only 50 Democratic senators, the bill will lose.