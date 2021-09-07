The most important benefit of a Riedl-like plan might not be its superior competence but an alleviation of alienation. To those ideologues among us who are “so convinced of the superiority of their policies that nothing less than their implementation from sea to shining sea is acceptable,” who believe that “the other party’s approach is so destructive that no American should live with its consequences, even if local voters unwisely choose to vote for it,” Riedl recommends a dose of “humility, modesty, gradualism, and acceptance.”