“Yes, Gavin Newsom has raised a whole lot of money from teachers unions and special interests and tech, but that money is not going to save him,” said Lahren. “The only thing that will save Gavin Newsom is voter fraud, so as they say: Stay woke. Pay attention to the voter fraud going on in California because it’s going to have big consequences not only for that state but for upcoming elections.”
There were four other commentators on the air with Lahren. Not one of them asked her to elaborate on her claims about voter fraud.
The California recall election takes place on Sept. 14. About a month ago, polling indicated that Newsom was facing a nail-biter. But now the “keep” sentiment is outpolling the “remove” vote by a comfortable 10 points or so, according to the averages presented by the site FiveThirtyEight.
Does Lahren really believe that voter fraud could be that widespread in California? We asked Fox News that question, among others, and will report back if we hear any response.
Lahren’s commentary on “Outnumbered” aligns with a weekend tweet regarding the same contest:
The idiocy of this claim dates back almost five years, at least. Though Donald Trump in the 2016 election won the electoral college vote, he lost the popular vote, a shortcoming that quite clearly anguished him. “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” Trump wrote on Twitter, also alleging that there was “serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California.”
These lies presaged the experience of last November, when Trump’s claims of a stolen election came altogether too close to ending American democracy. Procedures that in previous election cycles were formalities all of a sudden became harrowing events, like Congress’s Jan. 6 votes to certify the election results. Certain Fox News hosts — Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro — famously contributed to these subversion efforts.
Fox News has paid a price for that coverage, in the form of lawsuits from two voting firms — Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems — alleging that the network amplified Trump associates’ claims that these companies had participated in a historic fraud. Fox News has argued that it was merely covering newsworthy topics and that its broadcasts were fully protected by the First Amendment.
Lahren’s comments about the specter of election fraud in the upcoming California recall are less actionable, considering that she didn’t blame any particular company for the alleged wrongdoing. All she did was provide more sustenance to folks already inclined to believe the fraud claims — and there are plenty of them in California — without citing evidence. In other words, just another day at Fox News.