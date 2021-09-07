Youngkin is able to self-fund his campaign and has been ubiquitous on the airwaves since he was nominated. His soft-focus ads tend to make the case that as an outsider he’s more likely to bring needed change than McAuliffe, the most insider of politicians imaginable. This is also a classic way of introducing a new candidate to voters, in that it presents unifying themes rather than the type of divisive hot-button topics that those from both parties’ extremes like to push.
That hasn’t stopped McAuliffe from trying to tie Youngkin to former president Donald Trump and conservative politics. McAuliffe’s first ad attacked the GOP nominee that way, and a more recent one highlights statements Youngkin made to a pro-life group. McAuliffe is clearly banking that voters in a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican for president, governor or senator since 2009 won’t change course if they view Youngkin as just another typical Republican.
So far that seems to be working. The RealClearPolitics polling average has McAuliffe ahead by 5.2 percentage points. McAuliffe’s lead is only a bit smaller than that of the current governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, at a similar point in 2017. Northam won that race by roughly 9 points. McAuliffe looks good if past is prologue.
Those same polls, however, show some undercurrents that should concern smart Democrats. The most recent Monmouth University poll, released last week, had McAuliffe ahead by only a 47-42 margin. This is despite the fact that more than one-third of respondents have no opinion about Youngkin, suggesting he has room to move up as more people get to know him. The poll also showed Youngkin ahead by six points among independents, while winning Republicans by a massive 91-5 margin. An older poll from Christopher Newport University also showed McAuliffe’s weakness among independents, finding the former governor ahead by only five points among this crucial demographic.
Losing independents could be fatal for McAuliffe in November. A CNN 2020 exit poll shows that Biden’s 10-point margin rested on beating Trump by 19 points among independents. That poll showed Democrats had only a two-point turnout advantage over Republicans, with independents making up 30 percent of all voters. If that’s the case this year, McAuliffe is in deep trouble.
That’s probably why McAuliffe is focusing on issues that excite the Democratic base. If Democrats vote in droves, they can still carry the day even if Youngkin does win independents. That’s what happened in 2017 when Northam won by 9 percentage points. An NBC exit poll for that race showed Democrats had an 11-point advantage over Republicans, allowing Northam to sweep to victory even as his GOP opponent, Ed Gillespie, narrowly won independents.
The trouble with that theory is that the party that doesn’t hold the White House traditionally has greater enthusiasm in elections that immediately follow their defeat. Democrats furious about Trump poured out of their homes to oppose anybody with an R by his or her name in 2017 and 2018, fueling the Democratic sweeps in both years. This year it’s the Republicans who are hungry for a win.
The better analogy might be McAuliffe’s first race in 2013, the year after President Barack Obama won reelection. The pre-election polls showed McAuliffe cruising to election, beating Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli by 6.7 points in the RealClearPolitics average on election eve. But the polls overstated Democratic strength, and McAuliffe won by only 2.5 points.
A poll from the progressive group Change Research shows why Youngkin could pull off an upset. That survey asked how big of a threat respondents thought any of eight different hot-button issues were to Virginia. Democrats predictably thought climate change, voter suppression and white supremacy were important. Independents, however, placed higher priorities on the five issues that animated Republican voters, including voter fraud, illegal immigration and critical race theory in education. That latter issue has become important in Loudoun County, where parents are trying to recall a school board member whom they allege supports CRT instruction. Youngkin’s pledge to raise teacher salaries while banning the teaching of CRT in public schools could be attractive to the suburban independents he needs to win.
McAuliffe should still be favored. But as Biden’s poll ratings drop, don’t be surprised if this race tightens considerably by October.