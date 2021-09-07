In recent weeks, we’ve also learned more about the plight of thousands of Afghans who put themselves in danger by supporting, protecting and collaborating with our American service members for the past two decades.
This war has taken a toll on those wounded and on our Gold Star families who have experienced tremendous grief and loss. In Virginia, we are committed to helping these current service members, veterans and their families get the support and care they need.
As for our Afghan partners, fortunately, thousands — including children and families — have been rescued through the military evacuation.
For many of our Afghan allies coming to the United States, their first stop is Virginia.
This means our commonwealth has the honor of being the first to welcome our Afghan allies to our country.
And because we are a nation of immigrants, welcome is the right word.
We owe a special debt to the Afghan people who stepped up to serve the U.S. armed forces as interpreters and translators and in other roles because they wanted a better future for their country. These Afghan allies served alongside our troops — and, often, they gave their lives as well.
As humans, we have a moral obligation to help our fellow people. I believe in treating others as we would wish to be treated. Imagine yourself in the shoes of the Afghan families you’ve seen on the news, walking through Dulles International Airport with, likely, just the clothes on their backs. They fled their homes to save their lives.
Initially, as the federal government rightfully focused on getting people out of Afghanistan, Virginia stepped up, and our state and local agencies worked with federal partners to provide support after they arrived in the commonwealth.
I am tremendously impressed with the work of state, local and federal agencies to set up, in just a few days, the facilities to house and feed thousands of people. The effort has been nothing less than extraordinary.
Thousands of our Afghan allies and their families are now at three military bases in Virginia: Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Quantico.
The humanitarian work the military does is fully visible at those three bases right now.
I have been fortunate to be able to visit with some of the Afghan people there. Over and over, people shook my hand and expressed their thanks. There was hope, dreams of a better future, and gratitude for the work of our volunteers, service members and staff. As I met with the many children and their parents, I recognize they have so much to offer us but will need Virginia’s help to rebuild their lives here.
Many of the Afghan people arriving here have special immigrant visas (SIV), in recognition of the work they did to support U.S. efforts. In the past, Virginia has been one of the top three states to receive Afghan SIV members resettling in their new home.
We have already begun efforts to strengthen our support systems.
Several weeks ago, as it became clear we would host thousands of Afghan SIV members, I established the Governor’s Executive Leadership Team on Immigration Integration. This team will work across agencies to ensure that Virginia’s refugee resettlement and immigrant integration systems are strong enough to provide for the arrival of SIV families and other evacuees resettling in Virginia, and help these immigrants integrate meaningfully into their new communities.
We’re ready to help provide health and social services, education, child care, housing and workforce development services these families will need to successfully build new lives. Welcoming new Americans is such an important part of our work to make Virginia a more diverse and inclusive state that we established an Office of New Americans to make sure all immigrants get the support they need.
Our goal is to make sure people feel welcome in their new home here, so they can live, contribute and thrive.
In doing so, we not only begin to fulfill our moral obligations to these extraordinary people but also honor the 20 years of service and sacrifices of our brave men and women in uniform.
Those years and those sacrifices were not in vain. In those 20 years, Afghanistan was able to educate girls. Women worked. Children grew up with more freedom and less fear.
In the United States, we are blessed with so much. The United States has long presented itself as a haven, a place of stability and economic prosperity. We promote the ideals upon which this country was founded, a promise of peace, liberty and freedom. To uphold those ideals abroad, we must welcome equitable access to them here at home.
This is why we welcome our Afghan allies and stand ready to help them rebuild their lives in Virginia. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Virginians who want to help — by providing clothing, toys, puzzles, toiletries, things to help refugee families get through these early days. Within Virginia, the best way to help is to call 2-1-1 to be connected with the local resettlement agencies that are directly assisting these families.
Virginia is a diverse, equitable and inclusive place. Our lights are on and our doors are open to welcome new Virginians. I hope every Afghan family who stays here finds Virginia to be a home they are as proud of as I am.