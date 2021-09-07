A line of wistful, wishful thinking among Democrats has it that pro-lifers will ultimately regret their success, as a backlash brews among moderate Republican women, and evangelicals’ fundraising and organizing energy dries up. In fact, the gender divide on abortion is modest, while the ideological divide is deep. And there will be plenty of energy yet required — and engendered — by state-level fights over what abortion law should be. Which actually does present a clear political risk for conservatives in a post-Roe world: that their focus on the courts, while necessary to reach their goal, may have left them unprepared for the different sort of politics that will be required once the justices have spoken.