Both countries allow people to vote by mail without having to state a reason, but they also require voter identification to do so, a provision decried by Democratic activists. Canada requires submission of either a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, or two documents such as a bank statement showing the voter’s name and address. Elections Canada apparently disagrees with Vice President Harris, who opposes requiring voter ID for mail ballots because many rural Americans allegedly can’t “Xerox” their photo IDs. Germany sends every voter a polling card before the election, and those who wish to vote by mail must include that card with their ballot to have it counted. Neither nation permits postal ballots to be accepted with only a signature.