Citizens in both countries, however, have less access to the polls than do voters in Texas or Georgia. Both states offer anywhere from 10 to 12 days of advance in-person voting at a variety of sites. Germany does not provide any widespread in-person early voting, although a person who wants to can instead cast a postal ballot in person at the local municipality’s office. Canada offers widespread in-person early voting for four days. It’s easier, then, to vote early in either of the purportedly anti-democratic GOP states than in two of the freest nations in the world.
Both countries allow people to vote by mail without having to state a reason, but they also require voter identification to do so, a provision decried by Democratic activists. Canada requires submission of either a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, or two documents such as a bank statement showing the voter’s name and address. Elections Canada apparently disagrees with Vice President Harris, who opposes requiring voter ID for mail ballots because many rural Americans allegedly can’t “Xerox” their photo IDs. Germany sends every voter a polling card before the election, and those who wish to vote by mail must include that card with their ballot to have it counted. Neither nation permits postal ballots to be accepted with only a signature.
Canada and Germany also have stringent Election Day voter ID requirements. Germany requires voters to produce either the voting card sent to them by their municipality or a form of photo ID such as a passport. Canada requires either a photo ID issued by a government entity or two documents, at least one of which has the person’s address. These are similar to the requirements in Georgia and Texas that have been attacked as discriminating against minorities.
Neither country permits the sort of nontraditional modes of voting access pushed by progressives. The Texas law outlawed 24-hour voting or drive-through voting kiosks, where a voter never has to leave their car. Neither Germany or Canada permits that. Nor do they allow voters to leave their ballots in unattended drop boxes. They assume that their citizens can figure out a way to cast a ballot without recourse to methods that don’t provide rigorous oversight by a neutral election agency.
It might shock Democrats to learn that both countries have high turnout rates. Germany had a 76 percent turnout in its 2017 federal election, although that might be boosted by the fact it votes on Sundays. Canada votes on Mondays, however, and Election Day is not a national holiday. Its turnout figures are thus directly comparable to ours, making it a good test of Democrats’ claims that voter ID laws and limits on early voting and nontraditional voting procedures serve to suppress the vote. Canada had a 67 percent turnout in its last federal election and a 68 percent turnout in 2015. Both figures are higher than the United States, which in 2020 recorded its highest turnout rate in 120 years, when roughly 66 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.
Former president Donald Trump’s claim that massive voter fraud cost him the 2020 election are risible. But so are overwrought Democratic claims of voter suppression. Both sets of charges may motivate partisans, but they also harm democracy by raising questions about the validity and fairness of our election process. We cannot long sustain a democracy if an election’s losers think they’ve been robbed regardless of the evidence.
President Biden has attacked these Republican laws as “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” and “the most significant test or our democracy since the Civil War.” But it’s highly doubtful he will tell the next German chancellor or Canadian prime minister that their election was tainted by undemocratic voting laws even though that’s the logical consequence of his argument. That tells you all you need to know about how serious that argument is.