Review of these shootings must take into account the fact that officers were dealing with people who were armed. The danger that presents was brought into high relief in the body-cam footage of the Aug. 24 shooting in which an officer shoots a man who police said pulled a gun and shot at him. “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!,” the clearly distraught officer said over and over again as his hands shook and an assessment was made of whether he, too, had been shot. Thankfully, the officer wasn’t shot — police said a nearby vehicle was hit — but that moment in which the officer seems to think he might have been struck underscores the need for the District to double down on strategies to combat the illegal guns that plague the city. Not only have illegal guns fueled a dramatic increase in homicides this year, but they also might help explain why police shootings have increased.