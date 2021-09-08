First, how ready are Salvadorans to adopt this new forced conversion? The law establishes that all economic entities “must accept bitcoin as a form of payment.” A week before the law came into effect, I spoke with four people who offer goods and services and are now required to accept the cryptocurrency. They all said they had not received any training or guidelines from the government ahead of the announcement. They have no real animosity toward Bukele. They simply didn’t know what to do. Their worries ranged from how to register the new “digital wallets” to their legal business to how to keep track of revenue in two independent currencies (the U.S. dollar is the other official currency in El Salvador). Of course, top of their minds was also the volatility and fluctuations of bitcoin.