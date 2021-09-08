Most importantly, Mr. Biden ought to give the nation an unvarnished look at where the pandemic response is going. Many people believed, in June and early July, that the end was near. The cruel toll of the delta variant has left them disoriented and worried. In an article in Foreign Affairs titled “The Forever Virus,” experts cautioned the virus “is not going away.” It will not be completely eradicated, new variants are possible, herd immunity is not imminent and the virus may circulate for years to come. Still, we must find a pathway to resilience and survival. Mr. Biden should lay out realistic expectations, setting goals for the government and for the nation as a whole.
Vaccines remain an extraordinary tool, but about 27 percent of the eligible population has not had even one dose, meaning that tens of millions of people are still vulnerable. Mr. Biden must deliver a rousing call to them to get vaccinated, deploy the power of the federal government in all ways possible and support mandates by businesses, schools and others. He should point out that most of those hospitalized and dying this summer were the unvaccinated. Mr. Biden should also confront head-on the destructive messages of the anti-vaccine crowd. The truth is that vaccines save lives, while chimeras like the anti-parasite drug ivermectin do not work against covid-19. Likewise, Mr. Biden ought to make the case for face masks, and raise anew the importance of proper ventilation to counter viral spread.
Mr. Biden must also address widespread confusion about waning immunity, the need for booster shots and the rollout timetable. To shore up public confidence, he should emphasize the government will adhere to the established approval process of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. He should offer some clarity about the vaccination of children — what is happening with clinical trials and when, reasonably, can pediatric vaccines be expected?
Mr. Biden can offer support for testing, so important to getting back to normal, including inexpensive and simple home testing. Vaccine passports are coming, and it is time for the government to get ahead of the game, rather than leave every state, county and sports venue to use systems that don’t talk to each other. Mr. Biden should recommit to helping to expand global manufacturing capacity so that everyone can have access to vaccines. He also should set some aggressive timelines for his recently-announced $65.3 billion pandemic preparedness plan.
With the stakes so high, Mr. Biden should not be afraid to recalibrate and start afresh.