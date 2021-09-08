Vaccines remain an extraordinary tool, but about 27 percent of the eligible population has not had even one dose, meaning that tens of millions of people are still vulnerable. Mr. Biden must deliver a rousing call to them to get vaccinated, deploy the power of the federal government in all ways possible and support mandates by businesses, schools and others. He should point out that most of those hospitalized and dying this summer were the unvaccinated. Mr. Biden should also confront head-on the destructive messages of the anti-vaccine crowd. The truth is that vaccines save lives, while chimeras like the anti-parasite drug ivermectin do not work against covid-19. Likewise, Mr. Biden ought to make the case for face masks, and raise anew the importance of proper ventilation to counter viral spread.