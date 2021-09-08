One of the earliest, and most depressing, examples of these works that defend burrowing inside intellectual property and living there forever is Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel “Ready Player One” (and to a lesser extent, Steven Spielberg’s 2018 adaptation). In that story, most people spend much of their time in the Oasis, a virtual reality full of references to its enigmatic creator’s favorite classic video games and cult movies. The evil corporation that seeks to take over the game is bad not because it wants to keep the masses hooked on their opiates but because it wants to monetize their addiction more efficiently.