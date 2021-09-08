But as mutually convenient as this logic might be, it’s untrue. A cinematic culture dominated by franchises is one that’s visually repetitive, gagged from speaking about vast swaths of the human experience and barred from argument. If it’s not totalitarian, it’s at least boring.
One of the earliest, and most depressing, examples of these works that defend burrowing inside intellectual property and living there forever is Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel “Ready Player One” (and to a lesser extent, Steven Spielberg’s 2018 adaptation). In that story, most people spend much of their time in the Oasis, a virtual reality full of references to its enigmatic creator’s favorite classic video games and cult movies. The evil corporation that seeks to take over the game is bad not because it wants to keep the masses hooked on their opiates but because it wants to monetize their addiction more efficiently.
Three years after Cline’s novel, “The Lego Movie” followed a Lego construction worker whose life is transformed when a rebellious figurine encourages him to build according to his own designs rather than the instructions on the box. The metaphor falls apart easily: Franchise directors have far less creative freedom than Lego players. But at least “The Lego Movie” insists that wild flights of the imagination are more liberating than submission to someone else’s vision.
And in this summer’s “Free Guy,” a non-playable background character in a video game acquires sentience and starts acting independently. Rather than robbing and attacking other characters, Guy gains new skills and status by acting heroically — and ends up modeling new ways to be entertained. It’s a sweet but naive fantasy.
The problem with suggesting that anything is possible within a major franchise and existing intellectual property is that “anything” never actually comes to pass.
Sometimes, that’s the selling point. The movies in the Fast Saga will always be amiably ridiculous; John Wick will always kill people in impressively creative ways. And as the often lovely “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” demonstrates, while it is possible to experiment with tone, style and scope in a giant franchise, a special-effects-heavy battle royale climax will inevitably intrude.
But there are simply limits to what is possible to say within the context of a franchise model that requires each new installment to gross hundreds of millions of dollars.
If sex is out because of concerns that mature ratings might preclude potential viewers, and marriage is considered a sideline, then blockbusters are giving up on major parts of the human experience — what would “Die Hard” be without John McClane’s marital woes? The need to make sure movies can screen in every possible market means big franchises can’t even acknowledge rising tensions between the United States and China, much less take on the uglier aspects of the current Chinese regime.
Sure, over its 13-year run on film and television, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has invoked renewable energy, government regulation, illicit experimentation on Black men, government-sponsored sterilization of women, and superheroes’ moral responsibility for collateral damage they cause. Villains such as “Black Panther’s” Erik Killmonger may raise good points — in his case, that the advanced but isolationist nation of Wakanda might have done more to stop the transatlantic slave trade and global inequality. But if the list of problems is long, the solution is always the same pablum. Well-intentioned people will step up. What is wrong will be made right through individual effort — until the next extradimensional alien attack.
Even the darker, more adult-oriented movies of the rival DC Extended Universe hit similar limits. This summer’s “The Suicide Squad” features a band of super-criminals who discover evidence of the American government’s wrongdoing in a tiny Caribbean nation. Stipulating the bounds of the genre, that counts as a mildly daring plot.
But for an intentionally edgy, R-rated franchise installment, there are still no whistleblowers, no one who chooses to walk away from the whole enterprise. The menu of acceptable responses to a literally monstrous revelation about the government’s crimes ranges from “blowing things up” to “making slightly menacing phone calls.”
There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a good blockbuster. I will happily watch the rapper Ludacris go to space in a tricked-out car. And after months of covid-19-related shutdowns, I loved being back among an enthusiastic audience on the opening night of “Black Widow.”
But there’s more to life than franchises can show us. No matter how many Marvel or Fast Saga tickets I purchase, I don’t have to buy what Hollywood is selling.