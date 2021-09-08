We lost more than 7,000 troops during military operations in the past two decades. Each left behind family, friends and fellow service members who deserve a place to remember them. And each of these service members should be held up as a reminder for generations to come of the bravery and sacrifice this war required. Their memories should be enshrined next to the memorials for other brave women and men who gave their lives defending this nation since its founding, because their sacrifices are just as significant.