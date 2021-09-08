You can’t make this stuff up, but that doesn’t mean you can make sense of it, either. As things stand now, Alex Murdaugh is a person of interest in his wife’s and son’s deaths, according to multiple sources, and remains under investigation for allegedly mishandling his law firm’s funds. On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court issued an order suspending Alex from the practice of law until further notice. He is out of work and detoxing. His wife and one of his sons are dead. Whatever his role in events here, he is a candidate for the saddest man in America. He may or may not have a target on his back. Justice could hardly be harsher.