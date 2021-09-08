We suggest realism. By this we do not mean a shallow “realpolitik” that says the United States and other nations can afford to cut deals with the Taliban in return for cooperation on our “interests,” such as containing the Islamic State-Khorasan and other terrorist groups (that is, those which, unlike the Haqqani network, are not already incorporated into the regime itself). We have in mind the kind of realism that understands clearly two things: First, the Taliban 2.0 so far has provided no evidence that it has changed in any fundamental way from the extreme, lawless and tribally based group that ran Afghanistan so disastrously between 1996 and 2001. And second, such an organization cannot claim to represent the Afghan people and is unlikely to establish a stable political system — let alone a decent one. Courageous demonstrations by women in Herat and Kabul serve as reminders that Afghans did not choose this regime and in many cases find its values abhorrent. .