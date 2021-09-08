An advertisement … for Mr. Wilder shows an American flag fluttering and a statue of Thomas Jefferson as the announcer says: ''In Virginia we have a strong tradition of freedom and individual liberty — rights that are now in danger in the race for governor.

''On the issue of abortion, Marshall Coleman wants to take away your right to choose and give it to the politicians. He wants to go back to outlawing abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. Doug Wilder believes the government shouldn’t interfere in your right to choose. He wants to keep the politicians out of your personal life. Don’t let Marshall Coleman take us back. To keep Virginia moving forward Doug Wilder is the clear choice.''