The Wilder campaign ran with it but with a twist, as the text of a Wilder TV ad demonstrates:
An advertisement … for Mr. Wilder shows an American flag fluttering and a statue of Thomas Jefferson as the announcer says: ''In Virginia we have a strong tradition of freedom and individual liberty — rights that are now in danger in the race for governor.''On the issue of abortion, Marshall Coleman wants to take away your right to choose and give it to the politicians. He wants to go back to outlawing abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. Doug Wilder believes the government shouldn’t interfere in your right to choose. He wants to keep the politicians out of your personal life. Don’t let Marshall Coleman take us back. To keep Virginia moving forward Doug Wilder is the clear choice.''
Writing about the Wilder’s abortion rights strategy in 1990, Jack Germond and Jules Witcover said it “was critical in encouraging Republicans to defect from their party to support Wilder.”
Thirty-one years later, and, as The Post’s Laura Vozzella reported, abortion rights are again front and center: “Democrat Terry McAuliffe had already been hammering on [a Texas fetal heartbeat law] and Republican Glenn Youngkin was doing his best to avoid it.”
The Texas law effectively bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Its only exception is in case of medical emergency.
There’s also an upcoming Supreme Court case regarding a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. In a brief with the court, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said “Nothing in the Constitution’s structure implies a right to abortion or prohibits states from restricting it.”
Bringing all this home to the commonwealth’s elections are statements from Youngkin and his ticketmate, lieutenant governor nominee Winsome Sears.
After Sears said she would support a Texas-style law in Virginia, her campaign quickly clarified, saying “legislation [like that approved in Texas] could never have the votes to pass the Virginia General Assembly.”
True. It’s also a backhanded way of saying Democrats will retain control of the General Assembly. Maybe the Sears campaign knows something the rest of us don’t.
Then there’s also the earlier tape of Youngkin saying that though he’s “staunchly, unabashedly pro-life,” he can’t really talk about abortion because it will hurt him with independents.
Right. But let’s also remember that Wilder didn’t think abortion rights alone made the difference for him in 1989. In “Claiming the Dream,” Margaret Edds quotes Wilder as saying the abortion issue:
“[It] didn’t dominate the campaign the way people thought it did.” The only reason the issue was even useful, he said, was that it illuminated the broad theme he was trying to convey — that Coleman was linked to the past. “The lesson is that unless it [abortion] is connected with something else, it’s nothing,” he said.
What’s the connection this time? Interestingly, it’s not about individual rights. Instead, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe has said Texas-style abortion ban would be both dangerous for women and bad for business.
It doesn’t exactly rhyme with Wilder’s pitch to keep politicians out of your personal life. But it might be the right approach for running against a self-described political outsider and business leader.