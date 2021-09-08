The JCN is a dark-money group and doesn’t reveal its donors. But the RSLC is required to disclose its donors under federal law. They include some of corporate America’s biggest names, including outspoken supporters of criminal justice reform. Google, Facebook and Amazon, for example, have all donated tens of thousands of dollars to the RSLC, with Google and Amazon donating after the George Floyd protests. (Disclosure: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.) Other major RSLC donors in recent years are the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Berkshire Hathaway, Koch Industries and several pharmaceutical companies, all of which have also made statements or gestures supporting criminal justice reform, the protests or social justice.