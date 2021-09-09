Dozens of other men still sit in Guantánamo under indefinite “law-of-war detention.” They have been charged with no crime. They are prisoners of our war on terrorism — a legally permissible status under long-standing principles of the laws of war. But, after nearly two decades of being held without charge, is it right? Does it make us safer? Is it consistent with our values? Across the nearly 250-year history of the Republic, we have never deemed any human being so dangerous — so powerful — that we could not, after decades of detention, subject him to adjudication or release. Not through a Revolution, a Civil War, a Cold War. Never.