The British used to argue whether it was better to have what they called a “forward” strategy of engagement and invasion in places such as Afghanistan, or a more cautious standoff policy that was sometimes described as “masterly inactivity.” The hawks usually won that fight, following the ever-onward logic of Major-General Robert Clive, known as “Clive of India,” who pronounced in the 18th-century beginnings of empire: “To stop is dangerous, to recede is ruin.” That all-or-nothing rhetoric for America is a welcome casualty of Afghanistan.