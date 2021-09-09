Well, that was a long time ago.
Just as the 9/11 attacks spawned a burst of patriotism and an almost naive faith in government to protect us from a repeat of that day, the ensuing unwinnable campaign to create a self-sustaining national government in Afghanistan and the misguided Iraq War helped drive trust in government down to dismal levels from which it has yet to rebound.
Analysis from the Pew Research Center provides more perspective on the public’s oscillating trust level. “Trust in government began eroding during the 1960s, amid the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the decline continued in the 1970s with the Watergate scandal and worsening economic struggles,” Pew wrote in a May report. “Confidence in government recovered in the mid-1980s before falling again in the mid-1990s. But as the economy grew in the late 1990s so too did confidence in government. Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%.”
Certainly, the interminable wars in the Middle East, each of which flowed from the fear of foreign terrorists, were not the only factors in the decline. The 2008 financial meltdown, the rise of social media (a gusher of disinformation and a prime culprit in polarization), and the descent of the GOP into a morass of lies, extremism and self-delusion as the party sought to preserve White Christian dominance all played a role.
The intellectual and moral failures of the media did not help, either. Too many mainstream publications uncritically transcribed the military’s happy talk about progress in Afghanistan (just as too many bought into the claim that Iraq harbored weapons of mass destruction), and too few drilled down on the endemic corruption and lack of national identity that thwarted our chances for success.
The media’s trust issues didn’t end with Afghanistan; the trivialization of news, the artificial drama created for clicks, and the false equivalence between one normal, democratic party and one authoritarian, reactionary party were each instrumental, too, in the breakdown of a shared reality and the decline of mature political discussion. In perpetuating a tabloid view of government wholly focused on supposed scandals (who can forget Hillary Clinton’s emails?) and too often devoid of policy substance, the media contributed to a political nihilism in which “nothing matters” and accountability is ridiculed.
However, despite how all these other factors hurt credibility, we should not minimize the degree to which two decades of wasteful wars cheered by pundits and politicians of both parties undermined functional government and political sanity. It is hard to imagine the birther movement lying that President Barack Obama was both a closet Muslim and a foreigner had the country not become immersed in the endless war against Islamist fundamentalists. It is likewise hard to believe someone as utterly ignorant of foreign policy as Donald Trump getting elected president if he had not been able to point to the era’s “experts” as misguided or even dishonest hucksters.
The war in Afghanistan was a disaster in its own right, but it also contributed to the sorry state of our current politics and enduring low levels of trust in government. That, in turn, nurtured the MAGA movement that presented Trump as the outsider savior who would fix a failed democracy.
We would do well to reflect this Saturday not simply on the lives lost that sparkling late summer day 20 years ago but on the excesses, errors and egregious lack of candor that followed. Without some serious introspection by politicians, foreign policy hands and the press, we will find it difficult ever to regain the trust in our democracy needed for self-governance.