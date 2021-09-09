However, despite how all these other factors hurt credibility, we should not minimize the degree to which two decades of wasteful wars cheered by pundits and politicians of both parties undermined functional government and political sanity. It is hard to imagine the birther movement lying that President Barack Obama was both a closet Muslim and a foreigner had the country not become immersed in the endless war against Islamist fundamentalists. It is likewise hard to believe someone as utterly ignorant of foreign policy as Donald Trump getting elected president if he had not been able to point to the era’s “experts” as misguided or even dishonest hucksters.