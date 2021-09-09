The Texas legislature intentionally crafted its ban on all abortions after about six weeks of gestation to avoid judicial review: It gives abortion advocates no obvious party to sue in order to stop it. Typically, advocates would ask courts to enjoin state officers from enforcing the statute while its constitutionality was reviewed; but Texas tapped private citizens, not state officials, to enforce the law. The statute essentially creates a form of vigilante justice in which anyone can bring a case against abortion providers suspected of violating the ban. A narrow court majority found that there was no case for them to adjudicate until a specific entity tried to use the law to harm another specific entity — that is, until some private party brought a case against a suspected abortion provider. In fear of this vigilante justice (in which the abortion providers but not the vigilantes are liable to pay legal costs), clinics stopped terminating pregnancies, chilling abortion access across the state.