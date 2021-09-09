And who is most likely to invite such a catastrophic outcome? It is those who say the threat of terrorism is really a myth — despite contrary evidence every morning in the president’s daily intelligence briefing. It is those who argue that the war on terrorism has been a failure — even though the United States has been largely free from two decades of escalating terrorist violence. It is those who would have us unlearn every lesson of the 9/11 attacks and adopt a pose of defiant vulnerability. The alternative to success in the forever war on terrorism is not peace; it is the prospect of warfare on a greater scale.