Many governments try to mitigate the impact of disasters on their image. But in China, where the government controls most aspects of life, what happens after disasters is all too predictable: It presents its own version of events, instructs state media to report only on the heroic rescue efforts and picks a few lower-level officials to punish. This performative justice contributes to a peculiar but common perception that while some corporations and local officials maybe greedy and corrupt, top leaders are wise patriarchs with the people’s welfare at heart.