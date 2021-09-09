Biden needs to remind voters that this grievously unfair system is what Republicans want. He has allowed the debate to descend into a battle of top-line numbers ($1 trillion vs. $3.5 trillion for the reconciliation deal) rather than a debate about values and where we should direct our tax dollars. Biden would be smart to make clear this is a stark case between a party that favors the rich and its donors and one that actually tries to aid the working and middle classes. With such unappealing positions, Republicans should be on defense — but they will not be put there unless Biden goes for the jugular.