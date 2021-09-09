As long as Manchin was shrouding his objections in vagueness, everything was negotiable. Yes, he would insist that the dollar figure on the bill be smaller, and he would want benefits and supports other Democrats sought to be made stingier and less effective. But Manchin’s typical political play offered plenty of room to limit the damage.
Manchin usually makes a big show of his objections to whatever it is Democrats want to do, leading to a bunch of stories about how he’s what’s holding their agenda back. Then, having made his point, he votes for the final bill, and it passes. He can say to the (very conservative) voters of his state that he cut those dastardly liberals down to size, while still delivering to them the benefits that the bill brings.
And that’s important: It’s not as though Democrats are trying to stick it to West Virginians and Manchin is the one stopping them. One reality of contemporary politics is that while the Democratic Party gets all kinds of grief for supposedly not “reaching out” enough to the kind of White working-class voters Manchin represents, in fact, Democrats are the only ones trying to do anything for them.
This bill is a case in point. While many of its benefits would be universal, things such as pre-K, two free years of community college, dental benefits added to Medicare and home-care funding for seniors would be extremely valuable to Manchin’s constituents. The Republicans they like much better, on the other hand, offer them little but tax cuts for the wealthy and cuts to social services.
But that’s not how Manchin is talking about this bill. In his public communication, all he says is how it’s too big and too generous. A week ago, he called for a “pause” on work on the bill, a nonsensical idea that no doubt had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) cackling with glee.
But as long as Manchin doesn’t put his foot down on specific provisions he won’t abide, there’s room to work. If what he needs politically is to say he killed some parts of the bill — but it doesn’t matter which parts — he and other Democrats can give him his pound of flesh while minimizing the pain it causes.
But now Manchin is getting specific. CNN reports that these are among the things Manchin wants:
- A smaller child tax credit
- Limits on pre-K
- Limits on free community college
- Less money for home care
- Lower tax rates for corporations
To be clear, that’s all compared with what other Democrats want; for instance, we don’t know if he wants to keep the corporate tax rate where it was set by the 2017 Republican tax cut or to increase it a bit but not as much as other Democrats are seeking.
But what’s becoming clear is that Manchin isn’t really down with the kind of transformation this bill would bring.
He doesn’t want his constituents to have the freedom that can come from knowing you can get child care and a community college degree without cost — or at the very least, he wants to introduce layers of bureaucracy by creating the benefit and then means-testing it, which in practice always makes it cumbersome and difficult to access. Things such as paid family leave must be less generous. He doesn’t want Medicare to be too comprehensive in what it covers.
And he’s damn sure going to protect the fossil fuel industry and make sure we don’t do too much about climate change.
Manchin has also leaked (or someone has) that he might not accept anything more than $1 trillion or $1.5 trillion for the total size of the bill, which would mean absolutely eviscerating it, since it started from $3.5 trillion. And all those numbers are over 10 years, so even $3.5 trillion would represent only about half of what we spend on the military.
None of this is a particular surprise; Manchin is a conservative Democrat representing one of the most conservative states in the country, and having him as the 50th Senate vote is certainly better than having a Republican in his seat. But this is a reminder of how utterly bonkers it is that one idiosyncratic senator who got all of 290,510 votes the last time he was elected should have such control over the fate of the entire country.