Maria Kolesnikova, a leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus, was already in prison 10 months when she wrote a letter to her father that was amazingly sunny, considering the circumstances. “I’m well, healthy and cheerful!” she wrote. “Sending you and everybody a big-big hug! . . . May goodness persevere!” In court appearances, she formed her handcuffed hands into a sign of a heart and danced in the cell. In the grim dictatorship of President Alexander Lukashenko, she has been a beacon of light, and defiance.