We hope she can continue to summon such strength. Mr. Lukashenko’s kangaroo court has just sentenced her to 11 years in prison on specious charges of conspiracy to overthrow the government. Her opposition colleague Maxim Znak, a lawyer who stood trial alongside her, was sentenced to 10 years. Neither are guilty of the charges against them. Their true offense: They worked to bring democracy to Belarus.
Ms. Kolesnikova is a flutist who studied in Belarus and Germany. In 2020 she became campaign manager for presidential candidate Viktor Babariko, a longtime Minsk banker who collected some 400,000 signatures to get on the ballot. He called for democracy, separation of powers and presidential term limits. Mr. Babariko was detained before the August 2020 vote, part of Mr. Lukashenko’s scheme to fraudulently guarantee his own reelection. In July, Mr. Babariko was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Ms. Kolesnikova next threw her support to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who had entered the race after her husband, a prominent blogger, was also arrested and barred from running. They were joined by Veronika Tsepkalo, whose husband, Valery Tsepkalo, had also been barred from the ballot and fled Belarus before election day. These unexpected opposition leaders ignited a wave of enthusiasm. Huge crowds turned out to support them.
Ms. Tikhanovskaya won the vote, but Mr. Lukashenko declared himself triumphant and forced Ms. Tikhanovskaya to flee the country. Massive demonstrations filled the streets. In September 2020, Ms. Kolesnikova was detained by masked men. Her recent closed trial along with Mr. Znak was a travesty; no evidence was ever made public against them.
There are 661 political prisoners in Belarus now, according to the human rights group Viasna. They are bloggers, business executives, journalists and activists who objected to Mr. Lukashenko’s blatant stealing of the election. Mr. Lukashenko’s despotism continues unabated. On Aug. 27, his courts dissolved the Belarus Association of Journalists, the latest blow in a campaign against those who report and speak the truth.
However, Belarus’s international reserve assets jumped recently from $7.4 billion to $8.4 billion, thanks to a misguided dollop of Special Drawing Rights disbursed by the International Monetary Fund in a larger global economic package. This gives Mr. Lukashenko breathing room. Both the United States and European Union need to consider tightening sanctions and hastening the day when Ms. Kolesnikova and the other political prisoners can begin to build a free Belarus, without Mr. Lukashenko.