No explanation has been offered by Remington, which also sought the employment records of four educators killed. “The records cannot possibly excuse Remington’s egregious marketing conduct, or be of any assistance in estimating the catastrophic damages in this case,” Joshua D. Koskoff, the attorney representing the families, said in a statement, “The only relevant part of their attendance records is that they were at their desks on December 14, 2012.” The families didn’t fight the subpoenas, and the information has been provided to Remington. But the court was recently asked to consider the privacy of the families and seal the records. No doubt there is justifiable fear of how such personal information about small children might be used by kooks who have already tormented Sandy Hook families with outlandish conspiracy theories about the mass shooting.