Lawyers defending the gunmaker in an unlawful marketing lawsuit brought by some of the families who lost loved ones in the Dec. 14, 2012, massacre served a subpoena in mid-July on the Newtown Public School District seeking “any and all educational records” for five of the children who were killed when a gunman stormed the Connecticut school. How the report cards of first-graders Jesse Lewis, Daniel Barden, Dylan Hockley, Benjamin Wheeler and Noah Pozner can be of any possible import in this case is beyond comprehension.
No explanation has been offered by Remington, which also sought the employment records of four educators killed. “The records cannot possibly excuse Remington’s egregious marketing conduct, or be of any assistance in estimating the catastrophic damages in this case,” Joshua D. Koskoff, the attorney representing the families, said in a statement, “The only relevant part of their attendance records is that they were at their desks on December 14, 2012.” The families didn’t fight the subpoenas, and the information has been provided to Remington. But the court was recently asked to consider the privacy of the families and seal the records. No doubt there is justifiable fear of how such personal information about small children might be used by kooks who have already tormented Sandy Hook families with outlandish conspiracy theories about the mass shooting.
The lawsuit, filed in 2014, has survived numerous challenges and moved through state and federal courts. Remington and gun-owners’ groups have tried repeatedly to have it thrown out. Federal law grants broad immunity to gunmakers and dealers for crimes committed with their products, but there is an exception allowing lawsuits against a gunmaker or seller that knowingly violates state or federal laws on how a product is sold or marketed. The families contend that Remington violated Connecticut’s unfair trade practices law when it “knowingly marketed and promoted the Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle for use in assaults against human beings.”
Remington — and some of the insurance companies that hold its policies and, according to Remington’s lawyer, “are looking over our shoulder on the case” — have offered each of the nine families $3.6 million in a proposed settlement, suggesting the families have a strong case. The families have yet to decide whether to accept the offers or move on to a trial that promises to put a spotlight on gun-industry practices. That might explain why Remington is trying to bully the families with demands for information that can inflict only further hurt on people who already have suffered immeasurable loss.