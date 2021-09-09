The chief of the Belarusian General Staff has stated that some 12,800 troops will be taking part in the Zapad drill (of which a mere 2,500 will be Russian). That figure is right under the threshold set by the Vienna Document. Yet a Russian general has coyly suggested that the actual number of participants will be closer to 200,000. The ambiguity is heightened by the Kremlin’s propensity for fudging which maneuvers will actually fall within the Zapad 2021 framework; Russia has already been exercising some of its troops in the same area for some time. (And some exercises will no doubt be uncomfortably close to the E.U. A source in Estonia’s Defense Ministry told me that one Zapad venue is only 16 miles from that country’s border.)