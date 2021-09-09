And the overall drop in our prison population — 4,027 incarcerated here the week before the covid shutdown and now 2,666 — is not reflected in the density of our units. In my cellblock, there are 340 people crammed together in 247 cells, even though more than 650 cells are vacant in the same block — and others are even worse. Once again, we stand elbow to elbow in mold-ridden showers.