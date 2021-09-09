Okay, I’m exaggerating a bit. Republicans do break with Trump from time to time. But not very often. And we’re now about to see another big test of this tendency, one in which Republicans have every reason to support reform, but almost certainly will not, for exactly this reason.
We’re talking about the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which would reform oversight of the executive branch in numerous ways to safeguard against a host of corrupt practices. While Trump did specialize in many of these practices, and while his presidency powerfully dramatized the need for these reforms, some of these ideas predate Trump.
It’s an ambitious bill. It would expand transparency over White House communications with the Justice Department to make presidential manipulation of law enforcement harder. It would beef up congressional subpoena power and require federal courts to expedite lawsuits over congressional subpoenas. It would increase transparency into presidential uses of power such as emergency declarations and pardons. And much more.
There are some big hurdles ahead, however. As the Times reports, President Biden and the White House aren’t too happy about some of its provisions, which would impose additional oversight on them.
For instance, with a GOP House takeover after 2022 likely, they worry about giving Congress too much oversight of communications with the Justice Department — which is somewhat understandable, since they are often extraordinarily sensitive. And they aren’t crazy about provisions making it much tougher to fire inspectors general.
That’s all regrettable, but it can probably be worked out. After all, as the Times reports, the White House strongly supports the idea of building in new institutional oversight reforms in general, which is important and good to see.
The real obstacle, ultimately, will be the Senate. This package will likely pass the House, and then get filibustered by Republicans. But the Times reports that Democrats are developing an answer to this problem:
Staff aides and advocates say the strategy will be different in the Senate. There, the ideas are likely to be broken up and attached to other bills that, with different casting, are seen as more likely to garner Republican support.
In other words, Democrats will try to smuggle reforms past GOP senators piecemeal, behind their backs, or at least to attach pieces to other bills that will give Republicans cover to let them slip through.
But why should this be the case? Why should Republicans filibuster this bill? Why should it be seen as a certainty that 10 GOP senators won’t support it? After all, it would impose additional accountability and oversight mechanisms on the White House at a time when it’s occupied by a Democrat.
And before you suggest Republicans will have substantive objections, they have a history of supporting such reforms. As the Times reports, some GOP senators supported a similar measure to make presidential manipulation of the Justice Department harder in 2007 (when a Republican was president). Numerous others have supported efforts to limit presidential emergency powers. Those are in keeping with conservative intuitions about corruption in government.
But the sad truth of the matter is that, if and when this bill’s provisions get debated, it will come to be seen as nothing more than an effort to “get Trump.”
It’s true that this bill would address big holes in our system that Trump himself did personally exploit, from politicizing the Justice Department to rendering congressional oversight a dead letter to pardoning a parade of cronies. In this sense, the bill would indeed “Trump proof” the White House, as MSNBC recently put it.
But a Democrat is in the White House now. And with Republicans likely to take the House, they’re already salivating to launch all sorts of oversight efforts, albeit Benghazi-style ones. Indeed, as noted above, the current White House fears this. So you’d think some Republicans might support some of these oversight reforms now.
They probably won’t, though. Which means that if Democrats don’t reform or end the filibuster, this unique opportunity for major, post-Watergate-style reform will pass us by.