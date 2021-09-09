The lawsuit states, “The United States has the authority and responsibility to ensure that Texas cannot evade its obligations under the Constitution and deprive individuals of their constitutional rights by adopting a statutory scheme designed specifically to evade traditional mechanisms of federal judicial review. The federal government therefore brings this suit directly against the State of Texas to obtain a declaration that S.B. 8 is invalid, to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated.” The lawsuit deems the so-called bounty hunters as state actors and therefore seeks to block their efforts to deprive women of access to abortion. This is a novel cause of action brought directly under the 14th Amendment.