The lawsuit states, “The United States has the authority and responsibility to ensure that Texas cannot evade its obligations under the Constitution and deprive individuals of their constitutional rights by adopting a statutory scheme designed specifically to evade traditional mechanisms of federal judicial review. The federal government therefore brings this suit directly against the State of Texas to obtain a declaration that S.B. 8 is invalid, to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated.” The lawsuit deems the so-called bounty hunters as state actors and therefore seeks to block their efforts to deprive women of access to abortion. This is a novel cause of action brought directly under the 14th Amendment.
In addition, the Constitution’s supremacy clause provides that states cannot pass laws that interfere with federal legislation or policy. The essence of this claim is that a state cannot subvert federally guaranteed abortion services (e.g., through Tricare, Medicare or Medicaid) by passing a law that rewards citizens who sue providers of those services and that simultaneously seeks to shield itself from judicial review.
The lawsuit also alleges that S.B. 8 runs afoul of the Constitution’s commerce clause. (“By stripping women of their constitutional rights to certain abortion services in Texas as well as outlawing many of the commercial services that provide abortion services and aid women seeking these services, S.B. 8 forces women who wish to obtain these services to travel out of Texas to other states in order to exercise their constitutional rights and it hinders businesses and non-profits engaged in this commercial activity.”)
The suit follows the theory deployed in 2012′s Arizona v. United States, in which the Justice Department successfully sued Arizona for attempting to impose requirements that conflicted with immigration law, the domain of the federal government. In that case, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy held, “The National Government has significant power to regulate immigration. With power comes responsibility, and the sound exercise of national power over immigration depends on the Nation’s meeting its responsibility to base its laws on a political will informed by searching, thoughtful, rational civic discourse.”
He concluded, “Arizona may have understandable frustrations with the problems caused by illegal immigration while that process continues, but the State may not pursue policies that undermine federal law.”
This sort of suit holds promise and might effectively deter further vigilante-style legislation, at least until a ruling can be obtained on the merits. Until then, other federal remedies might even embolden shuttered abortion services providers to reopen.
The federal government could step in to indemnify anyone sued under the Texas law. Alternatively, it could hire doctors through Medicaid or other federal programs to perform services in Texas (although the Hyde Amendment would limit those to abortions where the life of the mother is at risk or in cases of rape or incest).
This is a promising turn of events, one that suggests the Justice Department will not remain passive as the Supreme Court’s right-wing majority with a wink and nod encourages citizen to prey on citizen. Restoring the Justice Department’s integrity and reputation requires not merely that it avoid the appearance of partisanship. It requires that the department countenance no efforts to undermine constitutional protections or subvert our democracy.