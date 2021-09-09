Mississippi passed a prototype for the Texas law five years ago — a sweeping anti-LGBTQ law titled the Religious Liberty Accommodations Act that gives the public license to target gay and trans people for discrimination, and the right to sue and collect money from anyone who tries to interfere. The text of Mississippi’s law offers multiple pages of the types of discrimination it invites: Landlords can evict gay and trans renters. Businesses can refuse service to LGBTQ people. Doctors and nurses can decline to treat LGBTQ people. It goes on and on. The law also permits and protects “expressive conduct” — vitriol and harassment.