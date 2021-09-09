Many people today will shrug off the edicts of God, if they even acknowledge his existence. But science is sacrosanct; ignore its precepts at the risk of nearly universal condemnation. Advances in prenatal technology make pro-life arguments more persuasively than the Moral Majority ever could. If the Supreme Court is indeed on the road to reversing Roe v. Wade, it may be less because the court has taken a hard right turn, and more because after nearly 50 years the law is catching up to the science.