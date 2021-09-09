Here are just a few of Elder’s policy positions that are discordant with the California mainstream: Elder argues that the ideal minimum wage should be zero. (When asked about this, he defended his position in part by claiming that he would do nothing to eliminate the minimum wage should he become governor.) He has said that he hopes Roe v. Wade will be overturned. He is “not sure” if climate change is contributing to the state’s increasingly apocalyptic wildfires. He’s against both vaccine mandates and mask mandates — hardly a winning position in a state where the majority of voters support both. While some Americans support reparations for the descendants of Black enslaved people, Elder thinks it’s the enslavers who have a case, since they lost their legal property. And if California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) resigns, Elder said this month that he would replace her with a Republican. It would be an “earthquake,” he said, relishing how such a move would upset the balance of power in Washington.