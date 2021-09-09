There’s another part of the story that relates specifically to this agency. The ATF director used to be just appointed by the president, but in 2006, a provision was attached to a larger piece of legislation requiring the director to be confirmed. Since then, gun-rights groups, with the help of Senate Republicans, have fought against the confirmation of every nominee for ATF director. Their theory — and it’s a correct one — is that without a confirmed director, the agency will have a harder time enforcing gun laws.