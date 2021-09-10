People scoffed when a president said civilians could help the war effort by going shopping. Yet there was a kernel of truth in his remark. Our principal weapon in this gray war — gray interrupted by gruesome bursts of scarlet — has been money. We have loosed a fateful charge card. Billions for security at buildings around the world. More billions to harvest the world’s communications and comb the data for warnings. Still more billions to buy help from among the planet’s least reliable sources. Adding up to trillions for a war of whack-a-mole.