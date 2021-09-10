First, the war on al-Qaeda and its affiliates was far from a total failure. It began amid expectations that the conflict to root out jihadist terrorism would be long and costly, and might never yield clear victory, but was nonetheless necessary to prevent otherwise inevitable — and even more destructive — sequels to 9/11. Relative to that baseline, the fact that the United States has gone two decades with no more major terrorist strikes counts as a success, due largely to the skill, courage and dedication of American military, intelligence and law enforcement personnel, and those of U.S. allies. Not only is Osama bin Laden dead, but also the appeal of radical jihad has greatly diminished. Many who take this for granted and assert in hindsight that the United States “overreacted” seem to forget that 9/11 occurred after nearly a decade of escalating al-Qaeda attacks on U.S. targets overseas, to which previous administrations did not respond decisively.