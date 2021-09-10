It’s easy to see why. Instead of relying on the self-sacrificing courage of the passengers who tried to reclaim the cockpit of United Flight 93, superheroes could take on such burdens without putting themselves at risk. Rather than being haunted by the terrible images of people plunging from the twin towers, superheroes would be there to catch our mortal bodies as they fell. Our dead would never be returned to us; their remains might never even be properly identified. But superheroes could return half the galaxy’s population with the snap of a finger.