The Taliban was a frequent subject in my earlier cartoons because of its treatment of women. But after the 9/11 attacks, and given its connection with Osama Bin Laden and al-Qaeda, its repressive and brutal regime was now on full view to the world.
In the United States, xenophobia and attacks against Muslims and even people perceived as Muslims increased in the aftermath of 9/11. Days after the attack, Balbir Singh Sodhi, a Sikh American, was fatally shot outside his gas station in Mesa, Ariz. His killer mistook Sodhi for a Muslim because of his turban.
Many Americans suspected anyone who was dark-skinned or who spoke Arabic of being a terrorist. This led to racial profiling, especially at airports. Conveniently overlooked was that the Oklahoma City bomber from a half-dozen years earlier was a White man.
Americans were also confronted with their own country’s role in why the United States had been targeted.
Fear and jingoism escalated after 9/11, and anyone who dared criticize the George W. Bush administration was attacked for being anti-American.
Because of this fear, Americans were more than willing to give up their civil liberties for the false sense of security politicians promised them through the Patriot Act and increased surveillance.
And 20 years later, the Taliban is back in power, tens of thousands of lives have been lost, trillions of dollars have been spent — and the most dangerous threat to our democracy comes from within.