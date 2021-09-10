The spirit of two Southern governors from more than half a century ago — Arkansas’s Orval Faubus and Alabama’s George Wallace, who defied the Supreme Court regarding race — is infecting the nation today, with different objectives. The Faubus-Wallace spirit of anti-judicial insurrection produced the Biden administration’s extension of the eviction moratorium after the court judged it illegal. And the same spirit produced the Texas abortion law that leaves enforcement to private citizens in order to shield the state from legal vulnerability for a law that is ostentatiously incompatible with the court’s abortion precedents. Those precedents, although muddled, should be challenged frontally, not evaded by legislative trickery.