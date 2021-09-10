The United States can prove bin Laden wrong by forcing the Taliban to implement the Doha agreement negotiated by the Trump administration. The Americans should pressure the Taliban to stick to its promises that Afghanistan will not be used as a base for attacks against any other country. Biden administration officials are understandably unhappy about the Taliban takeover, but they should realize that they still have genuine leverage. The United States has frozen Afghanistan’s assets. The Taliban needs money to run the state. The United States should do its best to use this to force the Taliban to include women and other political groups in the country’s power structures.